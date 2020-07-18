For the week that ended July 17. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Century Bancorp Cl A .14 from .12

Costco Wholesale Corp .70 from .65

Donegal Group A .15 from .145

DOnegal Group B .15 from .145

PPG Industries .54 from .51

Procter & Gamble Co .7907 from .7459

Stanley Black & Decker .70 from .69

Reduced

Diversified Healthcare .01 from .15

Tremont Mortgage Trustshares .01 from .22

STOCK SPLITS

This week

SCYNEXIS Inc 1 for 10 reverse split

— The Associated Press

