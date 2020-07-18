For the week that ended July 17. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Century Bancorp Cl A .14 from .12
Costco Wholesale Corp .70 from .65
Donegal Group A .15 from .145
DOnegal Group B .15 from .145
PPG Industries .54 from .51
Procter & Gamble Co .7907 from .7459
Stanley Black & Decker .70 from .69
Reduced
Diversified Healthcare .01 from .15
Tremont Mortgage Trustshares .01 from .22
STOCK SPLITS
This week
SCYNEXIS Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
