For the week that ended Aug. 7. Dividends quarterly unless noted.

DIVIDENDS

Increased

Cable One Inc 2.50 from 2.25

Crawford & Co A B .04 from .03

Community Healthcare Trust .4225 from .4125

Escalade Inc .14 from .125

Essential Utilities .2507 from .2343

Knoll Inc .06 from .04

Steris .40 from .37

Reduced

Bain Capital Specialty .34 from .41

Capital One Financial .10 from .40

GasLog Ltd .05 from .561

TCG BDC Inc .32 from .37

Special

Bright Scholar Educ ADR 1.38

Clarus Corp .81

Super Group of Cos .10

SuRu Capital .15

— The Associated Press

