For the week that ended Aug. 7. Dividends quarterly unless noted.
DIVIDENDS
Increased
Cable One Inc 2.50 from 2.25
Crawford & Co A B .04 from .03
Community Healthcare Trust .4225 from .4125
Escalade Inc .14 from .125
Essential Utilities .2507 from .2343
Knoll Inc .06 from .04
Steris .40 from .37
Reduced
Bain Capital Specialty .34 from .41
Capital One Financial .10 from .40
GasLog Ltd .05 from .561
TCG BDC Inc .32 from .37
Special
Bright Scholar Educ ADR 1.38
Clarus Corp .81
Super Group of Cos .10
SuRu Capital .15
