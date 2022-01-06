Apartment complex in Boulders office park in Chesterfield sells for $71.575 million

A 248-unit apartment complex in the Boulders office park in Chesterfield County sold for $71.575 million at the end of last month.
Dominion Realty Partners sold Boulders Lakeside Apartments to Tampa-based American Landmark, the county's online property records show.
American Landmark is a fast growing multifamily owner-operator of apartments with communities in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Boulders Lakeside is the company's first property in Virginia.
The $71.575 million was one of the largest amounts paid in 2021 for an apartment complex in Chesterfield and in the Richmond region. The top sale in Chesterfield last year was of the 716-unit Crystal Lakes Apartments off Meadowdale Boulevard near Hopkins Road and Chippenham Parkway that sold for $106 million in December.
Construction on Boulders Lakeside Apartments started in May 2019 and was completed in late 2020. The complex, off Boulders Lake Drive in the heart of the Boulders office park, was 98% leased in early July, said Michael Campbell, president of Dominion Realty Partners.
The 24-acre complex was assessed for $32.8 million, according to the online property records.
Dominion Realty Partners also is building the 212-unit Boulders Lakeview Apartments at the end of Boulder Springs Drive on 26 acres east of the Powhite Parkway. Construction started in July on the new apartment complex, which is located southwest of the Boulders Lakeside Apartments.
In July, the company paid $1.5 million for the 26 acres off 1001 Boulders Spring Drive for the Boulders Lakeview development.
Both apartment complex sites rest within an opportunity zone, which was created by a 2017 federal law that rewards investors with tax breaks for putting money earned from other investments back into businesses or real estate projects in opportunity zones located in more than 8,700 census tracts around the nation.
Dominion Realty Partners has developed other multifamily projects in the Richmond area, including the Residences at the John Marshall, Riverside on the James and Vistas on the James
Developers are putting apartment complexes within office parks in the Richmond region - on existing parking lots next to office buildings or on undeveloped tracts of land in the office park - to make them live-work-play communities.
Dominion Realty Partners is developing an apartment complex in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.
The Apartments @ Innsbrook Square will have 305 units and will include the future development of 58 town homes for sale. The town houses would be the first of that type of residential development to be built in Innsbrook.
Construction started in November at the 12.5-acre site north of Dominion Energy’s Innsbrook Technical Center off Dominion Boulevard. The first units are anticipated to ready in fall 2023.
“We are thrilled to be starting another green certified development in the Richmond area,” Campbell said, noting that the project marks the 34th green certified development for the company.
“We are excited for the future of Innsbrook as a thriving mixed-use community and believe this project will be a great addition to helping achieve that goal,” Campbell said.
Innsbrook Square is owned by Dominion Realty Partners and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.
