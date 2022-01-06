Apartment complex in Boulders office park in Chesterfield sells for $71.575 million

In July, the company paid $1.5 million for the 26 acres off 1001 Boulders Spring Drive for the Boulders Lakeview development.

Both apartment complex sites rest within an opportunity zone, which was created by a 2017 federal law that rewards investors with tax breaks for putting money earned from other investments back into businesses or real estate projects in opportunity zones located in more than 8,700 census tracts around the nation.

Dominion Realty Partners has developed other multifamily projects in the Richmond area, including the Residences at the John Marshall, Riverside on the James and Vistas on the James

Developers are putting apartment complexes within office parks in the Richmond region - on existing parking lots next to office buildings or on undeveloped tracts of land in the office park - to make them live-work-play communities.

Dominion Realty Partners is developing an apartment complex in the Innsbrook Corporate Center in western Henrico County.

The Apartments @ Innsbrook Square will have 305 units and will include the future development of 58 town homes for sale. The town houses would be the first of that type of residential development to be built in Innsbrook.