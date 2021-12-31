Apartment complex in Powhatan sells for $62.2 million

Artistry at Winterfield is "another superb addition to Capital Square's growing portfolio of Class A apartment communities in the Southeast to Texas," Rogers said in a statement. "Artistry is located in a well-to-do neighborhood with a median household income of $172,916 within a one-mile radius, according to Yardi Matrix. And the icing on the cake – 19.6% rent growth in the submarket, the highest year-over-year rent growth in the region, as of August 2021."

The acquisition was made on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $35.2 million in equity from accredited investors.

Capital Square has been making significant investments in apartment communities in the Richmond region in the last couple of years.

In addition to buying several apartment communities in the area, Capital Square has three apartment buildings in Scott’s Addition under construction for a total of 212 units. It also has a 350-unit apartment community under construction in Scott’s Addition and the company has another property under contract in that neighborhood to turn into 350 apartments.

Since its founding in 2012, the company has acquired 144 real estate assets for over 3,800 investors.