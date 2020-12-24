Apartments now planned for former West Broad Street hotel property

When KM Hotels bought the property and closed the hotel last year, the company's plans called for tearing down the original four-story main hotel building closest to Broad Street. That happened earlier this year.

Plans initially also had called for turning the seven-story tower, which was added to the rear of the property in 1980, into a hotel.

Now KM Hotels will convert that building into the studio apartments, to be called The Studios @ 6531.

Those apartments will be rented for long-term or extended stay with a minimum rental of 120 days.

"There is a need for long term stays in the market," he said.

KM Hotels opened a Residence Inn by Marriott on Glenside Drive just north of West Broad Street in September. The company also bought the former Days Inn on Dickens Road in 2014, renovated it and rebranded it in 2015 as Candlewood Suites.

Work on renovating the building into the studio apartments will start next month and should be ready in the fall.

The second phase calls for another seven-story building to be constructed toward the far rear of the 6.67-acre property for the 172 market-rate unfurnished apartments.