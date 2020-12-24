Apartments now planned for former West Broad Street hotel property

A former hotel property on West Broad Street in Henrico County won't be redeveloped into another hotel as initially planned.
Instead the site at 6531 W. Broad St., sandwiched between Altria Group’s corporate headquarters and a Home Depot, will become apartments.
The first phase includes turning the existing seven-story former hotel building into 78 fully-furnished studio apartments for extended stay residents. A second phase calls for constructing a new building for 172 apartments.
"We're not doing a hotel development," said Mayur Patel, the president and chief operating officer of KM Hotels, the Henrico-based company that bought the property in June 2019 with plans to turn part of it into a 100-room hotel.
"We've moved to doing multifamily instead," he said. "We feel like there's good demand for that."
Besides, "We don't want to be adding more hotel rooms to the market right now," Patel said, noting the struggles that the hospitality industry has faced because of the pandemic.
The property had been used as a hotel for 45 years. For three decades, it was Holiday Inn-Fanny’s. It then became Crowne Plaza Richmond West, and then Richmond Magnuson Grand Hotel and Convention Center and later as a trio of names — Hotel I-64, Akaza Hotel of Richmond and Speco Hotels of Richmond.
When KM Hotels bought the property and closed the hotel last year, the company's plans called for tearing down the original four-story main hotel building closest to Broad Street. That happened earlier this year.
Plans initially also had called for turning the seven-story tower, which was added to the rear of the property in 1980, into a hotel.
Now KM Hotels will convert that building into the studio apartments, to be called The Studios @ 6531.
Those apartments will be rented for long-term or extended stay with a minimum rental of 120 days.
"There is a need for long term stays in the market," he said.
KM Hotels opened a Residence Inn by Marriott on Glenside Drive just north of West Broad Street in September. The company also bought the former Days Inn on Dickens Road in 2014, renovated it and rebranded it in 2015 as Candlewood Suites.
Work on renovating the building into the studio apartments will start next month and should be ready in the fall.
The second phase calls for another seven-story building to be constructed toward the far rear of the 6.67-acre property for the 172 market-rate unfurnished apartments.
Construction should start on that phase sometime in 2022 and take about 18 months to complete, Patel said.
A third phase calls for a four-story office building where the original main hotel building had been before it was torn down. The building would house KM Hotels' corporate offices as well as other offices, medical offices and some retail on the ground floor. I
Construction on that building would start depending upon market conditions or having a lead tenant, he said.
(804) 649-6379