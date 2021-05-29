Arrival of largest container ship ever on East Coast portends things to come for Port of Virginia

The Los Angeles port has been able to accommodate ships that can carry the equivalent of 23,000 20-foot containers, but the East Coast ports still can't handle boats that big.

The pandemic led to a backup of ships at some ports, but Edwards said the Port of Virginia has seen smooth operations.

Container volume at U.S. ports lagged a year ago during the height of the pandemic as manufacturing slowed, though the demand for goods remained fairly strong as travel and leisure dollars were shifted to home improvement projects and online purchases.

Since then, volume has come roaring back. Beginning last August, monthly container volume for the 10 busiest U.S. ports has surpassed 2019 levels, according to statistics compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Port of Virginia is the nation’s fifth largest port.

"There is unprecedented consumer demand," said Aldridge with CMA CGA America. "It is has put pressure across the entire supply chain. We have ships that are over-subscribed.

"The situation is improving," he said. "During these difficult times we as a company have done some outstanding things to support our valuable customers here in the U.S. We have upsized our vessels.

"We have purchased a couple of hundred thousand containers," he said. "We are working closely with vendors to push and pull cargo through the supply chain. We have also purchased airplanes and we now provide solutions for our customers via air."

