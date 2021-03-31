As Tom Farrell quietly departs from Dominion Energy, Bob Blue rises to the top job

When the weather is good, Bob Blue likes to kayak or canoe from his South Richmond home through the James River rapids to his office at Dominion Energy Inc.'s headquarters on the city's riverfront.

Blue, 53, is about to embark on a journey like no other through uncertain waters as the undisputed leader of one of Virginia's most powerful companies and political institutions.

He will become board chairman of Dominion Energy on Thursday, as Executive Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II quietly retires from the company he has led in a highly public way for more than 15 years.

Farrell, who turned 66 in December, is leaving the Richmond-based company six months after a transition that made Blue the company's chief executive officer, but reporting to him in a new role as executive chairman. Now, Blue will report to the board alone, while still relying on Farrell as a special advisor until May 1.

"He has been an extraordinary leader for our company," Blue said of Farrell, whom he called a "mentor and friend."

"I hope I can be half the leader he has been," Blue said in an interview on Wednesday. "I'm thankful he's still someone I can call on and ask for advice."