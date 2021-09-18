Ask Doug & Polly: A brand campaign can be expensive, but done right can provide great value

QUESTION: I’m thinking about investing in a branding campaign for my small business, but it is going to be expensive. What are your thoughts regarding branding?
ANSWER: Moses Foster Jr., the founder, president and CEO of West Cary Group, the Richmond-based advertising and marketing firm, said, “A brand is a promise that when kept delivers preference, and sometimes forgiveness.”
There is value in a strong brand, but how can you build one cost-effectively?
There is a lot of information on branding and brand management available. Entire schools are focused on the topic.
Fortune 500 companies pay high-powered consultants millions of dollars to help them figure out how to brand themselves.
In our experience, money spent on branding can be either a very effective investment or a complete waste.
When thinking about branding, we suggest answering three questions: What message do you want to communicate? What is the most cost effective way to communicate it? And are you getting an acceptable return on your marketing investment?
A brand campaign can be an incredibly expensive black hole into which you throw endless resources without result.
But, if you deliver a well-targeted message that resonates with prospective customers through cost-effective channels, it can provide great value.
What message do you want to communicate?
- A brand is much more than a logo or a tagline.
It’s everything people think about when they see or hear something that identifies you, your company or your product/service. What image do you want in the minds of prospective customers?
Of course, the answer is that you want them to think about something that will cause them to buy your product or service.
This brings us back to the question every business must be able to answer: “Why should a prospective customer buy my product/service rather than that of a competitor?”
If you can’t answer this clearly, your prospective customers won’t be able to either, and they won’t buy.
Conversely, having answered this question, you know what differentiates your product or service from the competition.
Now, make sure there is a segment of the market that values the thing that differentiates your offering and that this segment is large enough to support your business.
What is the most cost effective way to communicate it?
- You’ll want to ensure that all of your marketing material is consistent with your brand.
For example, your business cards, website and letterhead should be consistent with your message and with each other.
We’ve seen too many companies suffer from “brand schizophrenia.”
Be consistent every time you present yourself, your company or your product/service. Stay on point.
It may make sense to spend money on proactive marketing, such as ads, mail, search engine marketing/optimization and radio or television spots.
If you decide on this, you’ll want to ensure the segment of the market that most values what differentiates you from the competition hears your message.
It’s useless to communicate to people who want red when your item is blue.
Once you identify the segment of the market that values your message, figure out how to most cost effectively reach them.
Are you getting an acceptable return on your marketing investment
- ? Measuring return on your marketing investment, or ROMI, is reasonably straightforward in some channels, like banner ads, direct mail and email.
It can be more difficult in other channels. But our experience is that attempting to measure the cost effectiveness of your marketing efforts will enable you to make better decisions about how to spend your marketing dollars.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces.