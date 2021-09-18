Ask Doug & Polly: A brand campaign can be expensive, but done right can provide great value

What message do you want to communicate?

A brand is much more than a logo or a tagline.

It’s everything people think about when they see or hear something that identifies you, your company or your product/service. What image do you want in the minds of prospective customers?

Of course, the answer is that you want them to think about something that will cause them to buy your product or service.

This brings us back to the question every business must be able to answer: “Why should a prospective customer buy my product/service rather than that of a competitor?”

If you can’t answer this clearly, your prospective customers won’t be able to either, and they won’t buy.

Conversely, having answered this question, you know what differentiates your product or service from the competition.

Now, make sure there is a segment of the market that values the thing that differentiates your offering and that this segment is large enough to support your business.

What is the most cost effective way to communicate it?