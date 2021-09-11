Ask Doug & Polly: Ask questions and get a job description before taking on a new job

You say the skills you lack aren’t part of the usual responsibilities for the roles for which you’ve applied. Yet, on multiple occasions, this additional work has become part of your job. You don’t say you dislike the work, only that it’s beyond your scope of knowledge. Perhaps you should consider getting trained to handle it. You may even be able to get your employer to pay for the training.

If the real problem is that you do not want to do the type of work that has been added to your plate multiple times, you’ll need a different approach.

You could try asking for a job description during the interview process. If you can’t get one, we suggest a direct approach. Say, “I do not enjoy these specific types of work. If I joined your organization, could you assure me that I would not have to perform this kind of work?”

Of course, this may keep you from being offered some jobs. But moving on to the next opportunity before you are hired is probably better for you, at this point, than repeating the process that you describe in your question.

Finding steady longer-term employment is likely important for you now. The tips above will help.