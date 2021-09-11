Ask Doug & Polly: Ask questions and get a job description before taking on a new job

QUESTION: I have accepted some new positions that sounded great. But they always seem to evolve into me performing more tasks, taking on significant workloads that are beyond my scope of knowledge. These skills aren’t part of the usual responsibilities for the roles for which I apply. The result is that I have to change jobs. How can I end this pattern?
ANSWER: It sounds as if you’ve changed jobs a number of times in a reasonably short time period. If so, you’re right to want to change this pattern.
Prospective employers generally don’t like job hoppers. It is expensive for them to hire an employee, train them, and give them time to climb the learning curve.
In the current job environment, you can probably find a job anyway because many employers are desperate to find workers. But at some point, this job environment will change. When it does, the pattern you describe may make it difficult for you to find your next position.
In a small business, employees most often have to wear many hats and play multiple roles. The fact that you have been asked to take on additional responsibilities is actually a compliment. It means that your employer sees the talent you have and believes you can do more.
Large companies have the ability to create roles with narrow job responsibilities. If all of your roles have been with small companies (fewer than 250 employees), you may want to consider working in a larger company with more narrowly defined roles.
You say the skills you lack aren’t part of the usual responsibilities for the roles for which you’ve applied. Yet, on multiple occasions, this additional work has become part of your job. You don’t say you dislike the work, only that it’s beyond your scope of knowledge. Perhaps you should consider getting trained to handle it. You may even be able to get your employer to pay for the training.
If the real problem is that you do not want to do the type of work that has been added to your plate multiple times, you’ll need a different approach.
You could try asking for a job description during the interview process. If you can’t get one, we suggest a direct approach. Say, “I do not enjoy these specific types of work. If I joined your organization, could you assure me that I would not have to perform this kind of work?”
Of course, this may keep you from being offered some jobs. But moving on to the next opportunity before you are hired is probably better for you, at this point, than repeating the process that you describe in your question.
Finding steady longer-term employment is likely important for you now. The tips above will help.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces.