Ask Doug & Polly: Business networking tips to help every professional

• Learn to read body language: If two people are facing each other and seem to be in a private conversation, do not interrupt.

However, if two or more individuals are standing next to each other, but are at an angle, this is an invitation for others to join in the conversation. If a group is four persons or larger, anyone can join.

• If you determine that a person is not a good contact for you, politely excuse yourself and move on to meet others: Again, this is work and you should be a good steward of the time you are spending for your organization.

After the event

• You will need some way to keep track of your contacts: You organization may already have a customer relationship management system. If so, you will want to transfer the information from the business cards you have collected into this system.

If no system currently exists, you can use your contacts list in Outlook or Google or even a spreadsheet.

The point it to have a system you can use to follow-up with those people with whom you would like to do business.