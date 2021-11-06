Ask Doug & Polly: Businesses can survive a cash flow crunch, but the wrong move can be fatal

QUESTION: I have a cash flow problem in my small business. I never seem to have enough money to pay all of the bills and myself. Do you have any ideas regarding how I can increase the cash flow of my business?

ANSWER: Small business owners often struggle with cash flow issues.

Many find that they are putting their personal money into their business to cover monthly expenses.

Obviously, in the long run, the cash generated by the business must exceed the cash used by the business — if this doesn’t happen, then the business should be closed.

However, in the short term, small business owners do have options to improve cash flow and allow them to get over the hump.

Businesses can survive a cash flow crunch. But the wrong move can be fatal.

What’s needed is a well-crafted plan of action that will inevitably include taking some or all of the steps below:

1. Get control of the checkbook and the inventory: Verify that every nickel that leaves your business is going to a legitimate creditor. A surprising number of small businesses fall victim to fraud.