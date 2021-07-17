Ask Doug & Polly: Changing employee behavior is challenging, but it can be done

QUESTION: I run a small business with about 25 employees, and I am faced with a challenge. I need to change the behavior of my employees. I have asked them repeatedly to turn in their timesheets before they leave work on Friday. When I make an announcement to the company, things get better for a week or two, but then they regress to the former state. How can I fix this problem permanently?

ANSWER: Changing behavior is challenging, but it can be done.

We’ve seen the three steps outlined below work time and time again. If you are committed and follow these steps faithfully, behavior will change. The key is consistency.

Here are three straightforward steps:

Measure the behavior: Regardless of what the behavior is, the first step to changing it is to measure it.

If at all possible, the measurement should be objective and quantified. Making the measure objective rather than subjective eliminates the possibility of an argument about the outcome.

Were the timesheets turned in on time? This is binary — yes or no. They either were or they weren’t. There should be no room for debate. Objective measures are preferable.