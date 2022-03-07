Ask Doug & Polly: Critical decisions necessary before small business expansion

QUESTION: I have a successful retail business. I’m thinking about opening a second location, and later on perhaps additional locations. Do you have any suggestions or advice?

ANSWER: Expanding your business to multiple locations can be exciting, and if done well, profitable. However, to succeed, you will need to do a few important things. When you expand from a single location to multiple locations, your business automatically transitions from small to midsize.

For us, a small business is one in which the owner makes, essentially, every important decision. When a business transitions to midsize, the principal must delegate at least some decision-making authority to others. Since you cannot be in two places at once, having multiple locations will require you to delegate at least some tactical decisions to people on site.

Delegating tactical decision-making to others means that you will have to give up a measure of control, and this can be a very scary thing for an entrepreneur. It should be. Delegating before you construct the proper infrastructure can be disastrous. The business can veer off course without your knowing it. In conducting the research for our book, “Let Go to Grow: why some businesses thrive and others fail to reach their potential,” we heard numerous stories of companies that failed because the owner trusted the wrong people and/or the proper systems were not in place to support delegation.

One company almost had to file for bankruptcy as the owner delegated responsibility to an office manager who was not ready to accept it. There were no documented processes to tell the office manager how to perform her duties. No metrics existed to let the owner know if things got off track. After making a number of mistakes, the office manager attempted a cover-up. By the time the owner discovered this, the business was perilously close to the brink.

Safe delegation requires three things:

The right managers: Delegating before the right people are in place is a recipe for disaster. Ultimately, this requires difficult decisions. It can mean layering or replacing loyal employees who simply do not have the skill set to become managers.

Documented processes: It’s not sexy, and no one will pay a nickel more because you have well-documented processes. Even so, once a business reaches the point where the owner cannot be personally involved in every transaction, good process documentation is the best way to communicate to employees how things are to be done. This will ensure that you are providing the same high-quality service in each location.

Robust metrics: This is how business owners know what is going on in the bowels of the business without personally being there. It is what allows the owners of midsize businesses to sleep at night. For example, you’ll want to track inventory in all locations to ensure that there isn’t excessive shrinkage or product that stagnates on the shelves.

Opening additional locations can be an exciting time, and it can significantly increase your profit. It can also be the first step to your business crashing and burning. To successfully navigate this transition, make sure that you have the right infrastructure in place before you expand. This will allow you to safely let go so that your business can grow.