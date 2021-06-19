Ask Doug & Polly: Delegating decision-making authority is tricky business

Another useful way to train your employees is by giving them rules of thumb to follow as they make decisions.

3. Employees make the decision, informing you prior to implementation: Now your employees are making the decisions, but because they bring them to you before implementation, you can change the decision if it is going to run the train off the tracks.

However, we would caution that you not countermand your employee’s decisions except in the most dire circumstances.

After all, you delegated the authority; don’t take it back. If you have to change your employee’s decisions with any frequency, you have moved to this step too quickly.

4. Employees make the decision and implement, you are notified after the fact: Don’t go here until you agree with essentially every decision your employees make.

If they make a decision with which you disagree at this step, it may be too late to recover.

Our advice is that you not go to this step all at once.

For example, you might say that the employee can implement any decision with less than a certain dollar amount impact without your approval, but you want to be involved in any larger decisions before implementation.