Ask Doug & Polly: Develop a plan to figure out how much to sell your business in order to retire

The first step is to estimate your annual expenses once you’ve retired.

Estimate any income you will have in retirement: Some people will have pensions. Social Security may be around, but given the economics and the uncertainty, we don’t include any money from Social Security in our calculations.

You may have some rental property that will provide income. Many people don’t plan to fully retire. Rather, they plan to pursue a second career at a greatly reduced pace.

If what you plan to do in retirement will generate income, at least for a number of years, it will reduce your annual nut.

Calculate the required size of your retirement nest egg: Let’s say you have done the math and determined that you’ll need $100,000 per year.

How much money should you plan to have invested to cover this annual draw? Remember the amount you take out will have to grow each year to keep pace with inflation.

A somewhat conservative way to estimate this is to assume that you can take out 3% of what you have invested each year. That means that to take $100,000 per year out of your retirement indefinitely, you would need to begin retirement with a little over $3.3 million in your nest egg.