Ask Doug & Polly: Developing a strategy for your business means identifying goals and developing a plan to achieve them

QUESTION: I think I need to develop a strategy for my small business. Do you have any suggestions?

ANSWER: There have been books written on this topic. We’ve read many of them and could give you lots of high-level theory on the topic.

However, what we think will be more useful is a pragmatic approach to developing a strategy for your business.

If you are going to develop a strategy for your business, begin with a clear definition of the word “strategy.”

For us, a strategy is simply your plan to achieve your business objectives.

If you accept this definition, developing a strategy must begin with goal-setting. Once goals are established, you’ll need to develop a plan to achieve the goals.

The steps outlined below are pragmatic. They will help you identify your goals and develop a plan to achieve them. This is the core of a strategy.

Develop clear goals: If you have effectively written goals, everyone can pull in the same direction.

However, to set a clear direction, you must write your goals correctly. Poorly written goals won’t provide the needed clarity.