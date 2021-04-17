Ask Doug & Polly: Developing and managing client relationships is critical to the success of a professional services firm

Socializing is often an important element of relationship building. Identify mutual interests, and include your client in the activities. Your focus should be on genuinely helping your client, not on generating more revenue for yourself. The point is to look for ways you can be useful and make offers. Don’t just sit back and wait for the client to ask you to do additional work.

Developing new clients: Expanding relationships with existing clients is critical, but there is a limit to how much you can grow with this strategy.

At some point, you will need to develop new clients. Our experience is that in professional services, this is best done by positioning yourself as an expert in something prospective clients need.

There are a myriad of ways to accomplish this. One of the best is by doing excellent work for existing clients that leads to referrals.

Referrals are great, but you may find that you need more. Writing articles or books, giving speeches and joining boards or civic groups that put you in touch with prospective clients are tried and true ways of positioning yourself as an expert.