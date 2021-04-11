Ask Doug & Polly: Direct mail can be a profitable way to market products or services, but it also can be an expensive waste of money

QUESTION: I’ve been using direct mail to market my product. I sent out 500 pieces and had 17 people purchased my product. I think these results are good, but I’m not 100% certain. I’m contemplating borrowing money to expand my direct mail operation and mail to about 1 million people. Is there anything about which I should be concerned?
ANSWER: It sounds like you have an interesting opportunity.
Direct mail can be a profitable way to market certain products or services. It also can be an expensive waste of money.
It sounds like you may have a promising opportunity.
However, before going all in, we suggest you focus on these three tips to help you make sure you come down on the right side of the ledger.:
Breakeven The first thing you need to understand is the close rate you need to breakeven.
In your test, you had a close rate of 3.4% (17/500). For direct mail, that is typically very good. However, you still need to verify that, given the economics of your product, this close rate will make you profitable.
We’ll define a couple of terms to help you with this calculation.
• Close rate: the number of closed sales divided by the number of pieces mailed.
• Breakeven close rate: is the close rate you need to breakeven on the mailing.
• Variable mail cost: the cost per piece mailed including postage and printing. These costs increase in proportion to the number of pieces mailed.
• Fixed cost: the cost of executing your direct mail campaign including creative development and campaign management. These costs do not change as a function of the number of pieces mailed.
• Gross margin: the money in dollars you make from each closed sale. Or to put it another way, the sales price minus your cost to deliver the product or service.
• Pieces: the number of pieces of mail you drop.
In a breakeven calculation, revenue must equal cost. If the breakeven close rate you calculate is less than your actual close rate, you’ll make money.
Notice that the breakeven close rate declines as the number of pieces mailed increases. This is because when the number of pieces mailed increases you amortize the fixed cost of the campaign over more pieces of mail. Therefore, the fixed cost per piece is less.
When calculating the breakeven, use the number of pieces that you would expect to be able to mail consistently after rollout (this will likely be more than the 500 you mailed in your test).
Source of names and mail frequency: To execute an ongoing direct mail marketing campaign, you’ll need a reliable source of names to mail.
Make sure that you have access to enough names to make your program successful. You will need to test to determine the best cadence for mailing your prospect list.
If you mail too frequently, close rates will decline to the point that the mail campaigns are unprofitable.
If you mail too infrequently, you are missing opportunity. Test your way into the optimal mail frequency.
Sample size: To date you have tested a very small sample size, only 500 pieces mailed.
With this sample size and response rates in the 3% range, you can be 95% confident that your actual close rate margin when you mail to a much larger group is a plus or minus 1.5% of the result you got from your mail drop of 500 pieces.
Your observed close rate with 500 pieces was 3.4%. That means you can be 95% confident that the close rate margin with your planned one million mail pieces will be between 1.9% and 4.9%.
There is a tradeoff. If you test more pieces of mail, you can reduce the range of results you will see when rolling out to large groups of people (say from a plus or minus 1.5% to a a plus or minus 0.5%). However, this will increase your cost because you are dropping more mail.
If your breakeven close rate is below 1.9%, you are probably safe to significantly expand the size of your direct mail campaign. This is because the breakeven close rate is at the bottom end of the range of expected results (1.9% to 4.9%).
However, if your breakeven close rate is more than 1.9%, say 3.0%, we think it would be prudent to test with a larger mail drop of say 10,000 pieces of mail before rolling out to one million.
If you drop 10,000 pieces, you will get a specific close rate. For example, let’s assume that you got a close rate of 3.4% (the same close rate you got when you dropped 500 pieces of mail). You know that when you rollout to one million people, you will probably not get exactly the same close rate as you did when you were testing.
However, you would know with 95% confidence that when you mail to a much larger population (for example, one million), the close rate you get will be between 3.07% and 3.73%
Notice that when you test with 10,000 pieces of mail, the expected result when you rollout to a very large group is a much smaller range than when you mailed 500 pieces.
With a test size of 10,000 pieces, the range was a plus or minus 0.33%.
When you dropped only 500 pieces, the range of the expected result when you mail to a very large group was a plus or minus of 1.5%. When you test using larger sample sizes, it costs more (because you are mailing more pieces), but you know what the results will be when you rollout to a large group more accurately.
We suggest testing mail drops with more than 500 pieces before rolling out to one million people.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces. Polly’s focus is on human resources, people management and human systems. Doug’s areas of expertise are business strategy, operations and finance.