Ask Doug & Polly: Direct mail can be a profitable way to market products or services, but it also can be an expensive waste of money

If your breakeven close rate is below 1.9%, you are probably safe to significantly expand the size of your direct mail campaign. This is because the breakeven close rate is at the bottom end of the range of expected results (1.9% to 4.9%).

However, if your breakeven close rate is more than 1.9%, say 3.0%, we think it would be prudent to test with a larger mail drop of say 10,000 pieces of mail before rolling out to one million.

If you drop 10,000 pieces, you will get a specific close rate. For example, let’s assume that you got a close rate of 3.4% (the same close rate you got when you dropped 500 pieces of mail). You know that when you rollout to one million people, you will probably not get exactly the same close rate as you did when you were testing.

However, you would know with 95% confidence that when you mail to a much larger population (for example, one million), the close rate you get will be between 3.07% and 3.73%

Notice that when you test with 10,000 pieces of mail, the expected result when you rollout to a very large group is a much smaller range than when you mailed 500 pieces.

With a test size of 10,000 pieces, the range was a plus or minus 0.33%.