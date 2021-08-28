Ask Doug & Polly: Do you have social endorsement?

QUESTION: I recently got some feedback indicating that I need to do a better job of interacting with people. However, I think I have great people skills. Is there a way I can measure my people skills and how well I am interacting with others?
ANSWER: We suggest measuring your level of social endorsement.
Unless you are an artisan, your job probably involves taking input from others and adding to it or handing off your work to others. Even the artisan has to interact with customers or someone who will help to get their product to others. Almost no one works in a vacuum.
Employment ads ask for high levels of teamwork, people skills and excellent communication. Employers measure their associates on their ability to work well with others. Employees need to have the ability to create social endorsement.
Obviously, the ability to get along, to be respected and liked is important, but how do you know if you are successful? You can test your level of social endorsement by answering one simple question. Do people want to work with you?
First, don’t confuse forced interaction with people wanting to work with you.
A better indicator of social endorsement is invitations to attend meetings or join committees that don’t require your field of expertise. Do people within your organization ask you to take the lead on projects or special assignments? Do people want your help with the company picnic, to sit on a task force or to join in a brainstorming session? If not, you probably need to evaluate your level of social endorsement.
Ask a friend or someone you trust in the organization to give you feedback. Ask them if people want to work with you. Evaluate their response in light of your experience. If it isn’t as positive as you’d like, it is time to work on your business relationships.
Another way to judge your level of social endorsement is to evaluate if people ask your opinion about things outside of your normal scope of responsibilities. Do people want to know how you think about topics of interest? Do they listen to you and feel comfortable sharing their thoughts. Do they seek you out for advice or counsel? If so, you probably enjoy an adequate level of social endorsement.
But there is one more question. Do you have a good level of social endorsement within diverse groups or only your immediate group? We all tend to socialize and develop relationships with a small group of people. These people most often have specific things in common with us. Perhaps we are the same age or gender.
Maybe we have the same expertise in HR or IT. We feel comfortable with each other because we are like each other. The true test of social endorsement is to develop this with individuals who are not in our immediate group.
You cannot be successful in business unless you can build and maintain great relationships.
After all, business is about relationships. Measuring your level of social endorsement by answering this one key question is essential to this process.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces.