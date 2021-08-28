Ask Doug & Polly: Do you have social endorsement?

Ask a friend or someone you trust in the organization to give you feedback. Ask them if people want to work with you. Evaluate their response in light of your experience. If it isn’t as positive as you’d like, it is time to work on your business relationships.

Another way to judge your level of social endorsement is to evaluate if people ask your opinion about things outside of your normal scope of responsibilities. Do people want to know how you think about topics of interest? Do they listen to you and feel comfortable sharing their thoughts. Do they seek you out for advice or counsel? If so, you probably enjoy an adequate level of social endorsement.

But there is one more question. Do you have a good level of social endorsement within diverse groups or only your immediate group? We all tend to socialize and develop relationships with a small group of people. These people most often have specific things in common with us. Perhaps we are the same age or gender.

Maybe we have the same expertise in HR or IT. We feel comfortable with each other because we are like each other. The true test of social endorsement is to develop this with individuals who are not in our immediate group.

You cannot be successful in business unless you can build and maintain great relationships.

After all, business is about relationships. Measuring your level of social endorsement by answering this one key question is essential to this process.