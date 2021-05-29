Ask Doug & Polly: Don’t wait until it is too late to take action to get your business back on the right track

QUESTION: I’ve got a terrible problem. My business with 25 employees is underwater. I can’t pay all of the bills. We have plenty of revenue, but things have gotten away from me. I’m overwhelmed and don’t know what to do next. What’s your advice?

ANSWER: You are in a tough spot. You’ll likely have to make some difficult decisions and will need to take decisive action to save your business.

We’ll give you some general thoughts on how to address your most pressing needs. However, you may be well-advised to reach out to someone with experience in this area for help.

The five tips below will help you effectively triage your priorities when your business is struggling. But don’t wait until it is too late to take action. Move quickly to get your business back on the right track.

1. Ensure that you have a positive variable contribution: That is, make sure that the price you receive for your product or service exceeds what it costs you to deliver an incremental unit.

For example, the cost of making one additional widget must be less than the revenue you will receive when you sell that widget. Do this for every product, if you have multiple products.