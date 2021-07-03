Ask Doug & Polly: Embezzlement occurs in the small business world, but take steps to protect your company from it

QUESTION: I’m devastated. I have just found that the bookkeeper for my business has been embezzling from me. I’m not sure of the full extent of the loss, but she has been doing it for at least the last couple of years. What should I do?
ANSWER: Sadly, we have seen this many times, so you are not alone.
The U.S. Small Business Administration estimates that 30% of all small business failures are the result of employee theft.
Theft and embezzlement unfortunately are rampant in the small business world.
You need to deal with the situation you have discovered, take steps to make sure that the guilty party can’t do it to someone else, and put procedures in place to ensure you aren’t burned again.
We recommend the following five steps:
- Investigate: These are serious charges. Make sure that you are correct.
Collect evidence to make a solid case. For example, assemble canceled checks and bank and credit card statements. Ensure you know where your money has gone.
- Confront and terminate: Once you have investigated thoroughly enough to be confident you have convincing evidence of embezzlement, confront the employee you suspect.
Have another person you trust, preferably an human resource professional, present for the meeting. You want to have a witness to what is said.
Don’t make accusations. Explain what you have found and ask for an explanation.
If you have investigated properly, it is unlikely you will get an explanation that convinces you there was no wrongdoing.
If you remain convinced that the person embezzled, terminate the employee for cause, effective immediately (this will enable you to make a strong case for not allowing the person to collect unemployment).
Cut off all access to company computers, records and offices. You will need to plan for this before the meeting.
If the person’s explanation leaves you uncertain as to guilt, cut off access as described above and put the person on temporary leave pending further investigation.
Terminate the employment for cause if further investigation convinces you that your initial thoughts were correct.
- Get temporary accounting help: If you are like most small businesses, only one person knew the books, and you just terminated them.
Get immediate accounting help from a reputable temporary service — they have experience with this type of situation. You will want to have this person do a thorough investigation of the embezzlement.
Depending on what was done, there may be tax implications. Make sure you know how to handle this.
- File criminal charges: Too many employers refuse to press charges against the person who stole from them.
We believe you have a moral obligation to pursue criminal charges. One of our clients whose bookkeeper embezzled from him later learned that she had also embezzled from a former employer. Our client had done a thorough background check when he hired the bookkeeper, but there was nothing on the person’s record because the former employer hadn’t pressed charges.
If he had found the previous theft, he would not have hired the person.
You owe it to other small business owners to make sure that the thief who stole from you can’t do it again. The best way to do that is by making sure that they have a criminal record.
- Establish checks and balances: As the owner of a small business, periodically review credit card statements, bank statements, cancelled checks and payroll ledgers.
It is not enough to simply review your internal books. A skilled accounting person can make the books look completely legitimate while covering up wrongdoing.
If you aren’t sure how to ensure money isn’t leaving your business inappropriately, seek help from someone who can show you how to do this.
Small business owners are often reluctant to check behind the person doing their accounting because they think it demonstrates a lack of trust.
We say that it is unfair to the person doing your accounting not to check behind him or her. Almost all of us will face periods where cash is tight — sometimes very tight.
Giving a person who is facing these types of difficulties unfettered access to the company’s cash is unnecessarily tempting an otherwise honest person. As one of Doug’s college professors used to say, let’s keep honest people honest.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces. Polly’s focus is on human resources, people management and human systems. Doug’s areas of expertise are business strategy, operations and finance.