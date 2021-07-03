Ask Doug & Polly: Embezzlement occurs in the small business world, but take steps to protect your company from it

File criminal charges: Too many employers refuse to press charges against the person who stole from them.

We believe you have a moral obligation to pursue criminal charges. One of our clients whose bookkeeper embezzled from him later learned that she had also embezzled from a former employer. Our client had done a thorough background check when he hired the bookkeeper, but there was nothing on the person’s record because the former employer hadn’t pressed charges.

If he had found the previous theft, he would not have hired the person.

You owe it to other small business owners to make sure that the thief who stole from you can’t do it again. The best way to do that is by making sure that they have a criminal record.

Establish checks and balances: As the owner of a small business, periodically review credit card statements, bank statements, cancelled checks and payroll ledgers.

It is not enough to simply review your internal books. A skilled accounting person can make the books look completely legitimate while covering up wrongdoing.

If you aren’t sure how to ensure money isn’t leaving your business inappropriately, seek help from someone who can show you how to do this.