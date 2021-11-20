Ask Doug & Polly: Firing a customer is a serious decision and it should happen infrequently. But sometimes it is necessary.

QUESTION: My company has a customer who is abusive to my people. No matter what we do, we can’t please him. He is horrible. Can you fire a customer? If so, what is the best way to do it?

ANSWER: The short answer to your first question is yes, you can choose to stop serving a customer because he or she is behaving badly.

However, you cannot stop serving a customer because he or she is a member of a protected class (for example, minority, female or disabled). Not only is it morally wrong, it’s illegal.

Deciding not to serve a customer is a very serious decision that should not be taken lightly.

Further, it should happen very infrequently. If you find yourself in this position often, you should ask if you are doing something to cause the problems.

However, when you reach the point that you want or need to fire a customer, we suggest following these tips to result in the best possible outcome:

1. First, fix the problem: Customers are the lifeblood of business. Without them, the doors close.

Customers are difficult to attract, and replacing those that leave is expensive.