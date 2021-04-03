Ask Doug & Polly: Five steps a manager can take to effect change

Establish completion dates for the action steps and assign individual accountability for each.

2. Get the right people in the right jobs — determine who will execute: Recruiting and hiring good people is difficult. No one is born knowing how to hire the right people.

It’s not an exact science, but you can improve the odds that you will get the right person in the right job. If you are struggling to get the right people in place, reach out for help.

Once you have the right people on board, make sure they are in the right jobs. Assign responsibilities to maximize the effectiveness of your employees.

3. Develop people — improve the ability of your people to plan, lead and execute: Provide opportunities for your people to grow and build the skill set they need to succeed.

This might consist of providing formal training or sending your people to conferences and seminars.

When you do this, ask your people to come back and report to the rest of the group on what they learned. This will help to ensure that the experience is more than just a social event.