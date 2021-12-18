Ask Doug & Polly: Five ways to keep morale high when working during the holidays is mandatory

QUESTION: The holidays are upon us. Many people expect time off. Unfortunately, I run a retail operation. This is our busiest time of the year and I need my people to work. Further, I need them to be happy and motivated. In the past, I have had problems with this and given the work environment, this year is more difficult than most. Do you have any suggestions for how to navigate this time of year?

ANSWER: Most of us are looking forward to spending time with loved ones this holiday season. We take for granted that most employers will close their doors for some or all of the Christmas holiday.

More than 90% of businesses responding to a Society of Human Resources Management, or SHRM, poll said that they will close for at least some portion of the holidays. However, others will spend their holiday at the workplace.

Roughly 25% of workers are in organizations that require coverage regardless of the calendar including those working in healthcare, retail, security, hospitality and the armed forces. While people who work for these organizations know this requirement when choosing these professions, it doesn’t lighten the hardship of missing out of special moments with family and friends.