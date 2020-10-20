Ask Doug & Polly: Follow these tips to avoid year-end financial surprises

QUESTION: I run a construction company and have been upset about something for a while. I thought that 2019 was a banner year. We eclipsed $5 million in revenue. Unfortunately, when I got my annual financial statement, we had lost money. I was shocked. How can I figure out what is going on and make sure surprises like this never happens again?

ANSWER: Year-end surprises are horrible. They should never happen.

By the time you see the annual financial statements, they should simply confirm what you already know has happened.

We have four suggestions to make sure that last year’s disappointment doesn’t repeat itself.

• Insist on monthly financial statements: You should be getting monthly financial statements that include both results for the month just ended and year-to-date results.

Not knowing whether your business is profitable until the end of the year is unacceptable.

You must get accurate financial statements monthly and you must focus on them. If you don’t know how to read them, get help. You may well have been able to corrected 2019’s problems early in the year if you had known about them.