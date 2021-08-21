Ask Doug & Polly: Hiring friends and family at your small business can have some real pitfalls

QUESTION: My wife and I are starting to get our small business off the ground. We need to hire someone to make the product we sell. We’re considering hiring a family member who we know can do the job. However, we’re concerned about having family in the business. Do you have any advice for how to make this work?

ANSWER: Many entrepreneurs hire friends and family. It’s an easy choice.

These are people you know and, if they need a job, it’s nice to be able to provide them with one.

However, we caution against this for two reasons. First, your business is your livelihood. You should hire the person who is best for the job. Perhaps that is a friend or family member but, more often, it isn’t.

Second, the time may come when, for the good of your business, you have to make a decision that the friend or family member won’t like. For example, you may need to make the decision to terminate the person. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this lead to damaged relationships that last a lifetime.