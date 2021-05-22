Ask Doug & Polly: Holding employees accountable is a critical skill for good managers.

2. Delegate authority: You must delegate to the accountable employee the key decisions that will affect results. For example, we often see well-meaning business owners attempt to hold an employee accountable for delivering results, but they do not give the employee the authority to choose his/her team.

This is a mistake. Nothing impacts results more than the choice of who will do the work. If you are going to effectively hold people accountable for results, you must empower them to make the decisions that impact the results.

3. Measure and review results: You must measure, track and review results with employees.

Too often, we’ve seen goals developed, written down and put into a drawer.

Either they are never discussed again or they are discussed only a year later at the annual review. Periodically reviewing the employee’s progress versus the goal is much more effective.

4. Address deficiencies: During the reviews, if the employee is not on track to succeed, require him/her to develop a plan to address the deficiency.

Berating the employee is not helpful. Instead, ask her/him what he/she will do to correct the problem.