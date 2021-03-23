Ask Doug & Polly: How can employers tell if they are interviewing a know-it-all?

QUESTION: I had to terminate an employee after only six months. He was great during the interview. He had all the right answers. Unfortunately, once he became part of the team, we found him almost impossible to work with. He had to be right all the time. He wouldn’t stop talking until he had worn you down and made you accept his point of view. How can I make sure I don’t make this mistake again?
ANSWER: Don’t feel bad. It’s very difficult to get the full picture of a potential worker even in a series of interviews.
However, we can give you some tips to help you avoid this problem behavioral type in the future.
When a person is both very assertive and controlled (does not disclose personal information easily), we call that person a driver.
Drivers tend to be task-oriented, demanding and competitive, bottom-line oriented risk takers. They work quickly and efficiently, making decisions on the fly. They will get the job done, however, sometimes at the expense of your people.
Let’s just say that the truly successful drivers have learned to be charming — not a bad employee to have in your corner.
However, when a driver feels the least bit insecure, nervous or worse — thwarted in his/her efforts to get something accomplished — he or she can skew into one of several bad behaviors.
The one you experienced is called the know-it-all. The behavior is just as you described in your question, someone who is very smart and knowledgeable. However, he or she uses the knowledge more as a weapon rather than as a tool to add value.
The know-it-all will wear you down with arguments.
Alternatively, the person might use knowledge as a security blanket to prop him or her up or to protect himself or herself.
They will drone on, giving you much more information than you want or need. If you disagree with the know-it-all, the person will show you just how wrong you are.
True know-it-alls tend to be very opinionated. If a know-it-all has thought deeply about something and formed an opinion, the person will believe it is right.
Many drivers are hard-working, decisive, energetic folks who get things done. While some will exhibit know-it-all or other bad behaviors from time to time, only a few will make it their everyday pattern.
How can you tell if you are interviewing a know-it-all? There are no hard and fast rules, but these are some clues for which to look:
- The person has all the answers: Think back to the interview. You said the applicant had “all the right answers.”
The candidate takes every opportunity to show you how much he/she knows about everything: Did your unsuccessful employee answer concisely, or did he or she give you way more information than needed? Did he or she use the answer to your question to segue to another topic on which to expound?
- He or she isn’t open to other people’s opinions: Did the person ever use phrases that allowed for a difference of opinion? For example, did he or she say, “This is just my opinion, but” or “others may see this differently, but?”
Our guess is that the person didn’t.
- The candidate isn’t much interested in what is going on in other people’s lives: Did he or she ask you questions about the company, the team or individuals within the organization?
Was the person curious about your answers, or did he or she just use them as a jumping-off point to talk more?
- The person isn’t a good listener: Normally, know-it-alls don’t listen well. First, they talk so much that they don’t give others time to join the conversation.
When they do allow others a chance to speak, they usually focus more on finding a way to hijack the discussion rather than digesting what the other person is saying.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces. Polly’s focus is on human resources, people management and human systems. Doug’s areas of expertise are business strategy, operations and finance.