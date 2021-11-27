Ask Doug & Polly: How to find a cost-effective marketing mix that works best for your small business

QUESTION: I have just launched my new business. I know that I need to market my product to be successful, but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any recommendations?

ANSWER: For small businesses, we recommend marketing that results in sales. That is intended to be humorous, but it’s true.

It’s also amazing how often small businesses throw large amounts of cash into marketing schemes that do not yield sales.

When considering a marketing plan, there are a plethora of options.

Depending on your business, it may be most cost-effective to advertise in print media, radio or television.

Direct mail is successful for some types of businesses.

Search Engine Marketing or an aggressive social media campaign may be best.

One-on-one networking can be very effective in certain situations.

Perhaps an intense public relations campaign focused on educational marketing would yield results.

Unfortunately, there is not a generic answer to your question ― there is no one-size-fits-all solution.