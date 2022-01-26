Ask Doug & Polly: Identifying a market segment where your product/service is well positioned can net huge profits

QUESTION: I own a small business. I'm struggling with developing a useful market segmentation. I want to be able to target my marketing to people who will buy my product. Do you have any tips for how to do this most effectively?

ANSWER: Identifying a segment of the market that is willing to pay a premium for the things that differentiate your product or service from your competitor’s products or services can be extremely valuable.

We worked with a company that did this and saw its sales increase by 50% over two years. Profits also soared as they focused on a segment that was less price sensitive.

However, not every market segmentation will produce this kind of results. But identifying a market segment where your product/service offering is uniquely well positioned can net huge profits.

To succeed, make sure that you follow the criteria below.

Be brutally honest with yourself regarding how the members of each market will view your offering vis-à-vis your competitors’ offerings. In this case, self-deception has a very high cost.