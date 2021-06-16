Ask Doug & Polly: In a PR crisis, make sure you have a concise message and stay on point

QUESTION: My small business is facing what could be a PR crisis. One of our local television stations may be planning to run an unflattering piece about my business. Do you have any advice for how to handle this effectively and minimize the damage?

ANSWER: The five tips below will be helpful when you are facing a PR crisis:

• Have a plan for dealing with the media: Your first decision is whether you will accept a request for an interview to comment on the story.

If you choose not to comment, it won’t stop the media outlet from running a story about you. The news outlet will probably say something that indicates you declined to comment.

By not participating, you could avoid being put on the hot seat and potentially being made to look bad on camera. This may also allow you to avoid having your face on the local newscast. However, they may well show a picture of you.

If you do choose to comment, beware of several things.

You are highly unlikely to convince the reporter not to run the story. Your interview will be edited. The media outlet can choose to take your comments out of context and may simply misunderstand what you are trying to say.