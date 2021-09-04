Ask Doug & Polly: In today’s tough job market, the littlest things employers do may make the difference in landing the best applicant

The owner arrived about five minutes later. He was speaking loudly on his cell phone. He nodded to the applicant, putting up one finger as if to say, “I will be with you in just a minute.”

The owner finished his phone call, and introduced himself. He invited the applicant to take a chair at the table. The employee with the baby joined them and the interview started.

The applicant tried to concentrate on the questions, but the baby kept squirming in his mother’s lap, grabbing at and banging on the laptop she had brought to the meeting.

When the mother tried to quiet him, he started crying. She put him down to appease him. The toddler began to run around and under the table, between the legs of the adults.

Fifteen minutes into the interview, another employee entered the office to join the meeting. The owner made the introductions.

He apologized to the applicant and asked her to go over her background again for the latest arrival. With only three chairs, the employee sat on the sofa. This created a new distraction for the toddler and his mother as she tried to keep her son from crawling up on the sofa.

Her efforts only caused the toddler to cry again. She scooped up the child and went back to her office.