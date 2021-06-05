Ask Doug & Polly: Interns can benefit your business, but provide an experience that is beneficial

Take time to explain your company’s core values and your strategy for delivering value to your customers.

We also suggest spending time learning about your intern. Find out her goals and aspirations.

Assess how well you think she would fit with your company.

While you have no obligation, you may wish to make her an offer of employment once the internship ends.

Interns are an excellent source of new employees because you have a chance to see them work before you make the hiring decision. Make sure you have assessed her fit with your firm.

Prepare your intern for success beyond your firm:

In many cases your intern will not join your company when the internship concludes.

Perhaps you have no open positions. Perhaps she has decided this industry isn’t for her or maybe you have determined that she wouldn’t be a good fit.

Regardless of the reason, prepare your intern for success once she leaves.

You review resumes often. Help your intern get her resume into good shape. Show her how to add the experience she gained through your internship to her resume.