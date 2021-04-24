Ask Doug & Polly: Learn more about what your income statement is telling you about the health of your business

QUESTION: I have recently hired an accountant to do the books for my small business. Each month, she gives me an income statement, but I don’t understand what it is trying to tell me. Can you help me understand this?
ANSWER: One of the most frequent things we encounter in working with small businesses is owners who don’t fully get how to read their financial statements.
Below are six tips to help you understand your income statement .
Obviously, there is more to income statements than we can cover in this brief column.
However, these hints will be helpful as you glean what your income statement is saying about the health of your business:
1. Income statements cover a period of time: The income statement is a view of how much money your business made over a period of time.
Most often, the income statement reflects performance over a month, a quarter or a year. You also will see year-to-date income statements that reflect activity from Jan. 1 through the current date (usually the end of a month). For example, you might see Y-T-D August. This indicates that the period covered by the income statement runs from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31. The important point is that income statements always cover a period of time.
2. Every income statement follows a simple formula: Every income statement, no matter how complex it may seem, follows a simple formula: Revenue minus expenses equals profit.
That’s it. It really is that simple.
3. Multiple names for one item causes complexity: One thing that can make income statements seem more complex is that people use different names to refer to the same thing.
For example, the term sales or income can be used instead of revenue. Expenses and costs are used interchangeably. Profit is sometimes called net income.
Remember, no matter what terms you use, the money that comes in minus the money you paid out equals the money you get to keep.
4. Expenses are often split into multiple parts: Another thing that can make an income statement seem more complex is that expenses are usually broken down into components, and profit is calculated at interim levels.
For example, you will often see: Revenue minus cost of goods sold equals gross margin. Gross margin minus selling, general and administrative expenses equals profit.
In this case, expenses have been broken down into two parts: cost of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses.
Cost of goods sold is related directly to production or delivering services that you sold. For example, the material you bought to make the widget you sold and the compensation you paid to the widget builder would be included in this category. Cost of goods sold generally varies directly with revenue.
Selling, general and administrative expenses are costs that are not related directly to the number of widgets sold. For example, the salaries of the president, CFO and salespeople as well as the rent and utilities for the office space are all typically included in SG&A. These costs are typically more constant and don’t vary with the number of widgets sold.
5. Gross margin percentage should be relatively constant: With expenses split into two parts, profit is calculated at an interim level called the gross margin.
Gross margin is equal to revenue minus cost of goods sold. It is the money you receive from the products (or services) you sell less what it cost you to deliver them.
It is useful to calculate gross margin as a percentage of revenue. Gross margin percentage equals gross margin dollars divided by revenue. This is valuable because the cost of goods sold should move with revenue.
Therefore, gross margin percentage should be relatively constant. If there is a significant change, say from 40% in one period and 20% in the next period, this should be a red flag.
Although there can be valid reasons for such a change, it is important to understand what is going on.
6. Dollars spent on SG&A should be relatively constant: One final thing to keep an eye on is what you are spending on SG&A. This number also should be reasonably constant from period to period. A significant change in the amount spent on SG&A should also be a red flag.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces. Polly’s focus is on human resources, people management and human systems. Doug’s areas of expertise are business strategy, operations and finance.