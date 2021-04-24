Ask Doug & Polly: Learn more about what your income statement is telling you about the health of your business

Selling, general and administrative expenses are costs that are not related directly to the number of widgets sold. For example, the salaries of the president, CFO and salespeople as well as the rent and utilities for the office space are all typically included in SG&A. These costs are typically more constant and don’t vary with the number of widgets sold.

5. Gross margin percentage should be relatively constant: With expenses split into two parts, profit is calculated at an interim level called the gross margin.

Gross margin is equal to revenue minus cost of goods sold. It is the money you receive from the products (or services) you sell less what it cost you to deliver them.

It is useful to calculate gross margin as a percentage of revenue. Gross margin percentage equals gross margin dollars divided by revenue. This is valuable because the cost of goods sold should move with revenue.

Therefore, gross margin percentage should be relatively constant. If there is a significant change, say from 40% in one period and 20% in the next period, this should be a red flag.

Although there can be valid reasons for such a change, it is important to understand what is going on.

6. Dollars spent on SG&A should be relatively constant: One final thing to keep an eye on is what you are spending on SG&A. This number also should be reasonably constant from period to period. A significant change in the amount spent on SG&A should also be a red flag.