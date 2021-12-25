Ask Doug & Polly: Making employees feel they are a recognized member of a winning team can pay great dividends

For sure, we all need compensation and it has the power to motivate us. However, we also want and need more than compensation alone.

Our work indicates that, beyond being fairly compensated, people want to be recognized, contributing members of a winning team. This means that people want to know that the enterprise with which they are involved is succeeding. They want to know that what they are doing is contributing to that success, and they want these efforts to be recognized.

Therefore, companies should take every opportunity to celebrate their successes.

Disingenuous celebrations won’t work and if a company is underperforming, management needs to acknowledge that reality.

However, even when a company is in trouble, if it begins to move in a positive direction, it can celebrate the progress. Celebrations communicate to employees that the company is succeeding, the first of the three things needed to motivate.

Second, employees need to understand how what they are doing is contributing to that success. How will they know this? Their manager needs to tell them.