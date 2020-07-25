QUESTION: I hire good, experienced people to work at my company. I shouldn’t have to tell them what to do all the time. Unfortunately, I can’t seem to get them to operate independently — I’m really disappointed with my people. Do you have any advice?
ANSWER: If you expect people to work well without direction, you’ll continue to be disappointed.
There is a reason why “manager” is a job. It takes a complex set of skills to influence, motivate, coach, instruct and direct a group of people on a daily basis to achieve a common goal.
Unless the entrepreneur has been taught to manage others, or at least has been exposed to good management techniques, it is likely that they will make many mistakes.
You may have hired experienced and talented individuals, but without direction, it is unlikely that they will perform the way you would like.
Managing others is a learned skill. Managing is a complex topic.
The good news is that it can be learned.
Here are some tips to set you on a course to be a better manager:
- Develop a set of goals for each employee that, if accomplished, should allow the business to achieve its revenue, profit and other objectives.
Writing the goals in the SMART format (Specific, Measurable, Action-oriented, Realistic, and Time- and resource-bound) will help you and your employees think through the steps needed to complete the goal and measure progress.
Make sure that goals work harmoniously throughout the organization.
- Meet regularly with each of your direct reports.
Usually this means a weekly meeting. However, for newer or less experienced employees, you might want to meet more frequently.
More experienced employees with a history of great performance may need less frequent meetings. However, don’t let good performance mean your best employees get ignored.
The meeting should generally be between 30 and 60 minutes.
A good format is to spend a third of the time allowing the employee to report on how they are progressing toward their goals.
During this time, the employee should also reveal challenges they are facing.
The second third of the meeting time should be spent coaching the employee on how they can overcome the challenges. The final third of the meeting can be spent discussing priorities for the time period before your next meeting.
This is also a great time to praise the employee’s accomplishments and/or express your displeasure with poor performance.
When employees come up short, hold them accountable.
This doesn’t mean berating them when they fail. It means requiring the employee to come up with a plan to get things back on track.
- Meet as a team. In addition to individual meetings, you should have regular meetings with the entire team.
Team meetings may be used to communicate information that is of interest to all, as well as to highlight individual accomplishments.
However, this is not the time to bring up individual performance failures that you disguise as group failures.
For example, suppose one of your employees has a punctuality issue. Group meetings are not the place to wax eloquent on the need for on-time attendance.
Often, untrained managers will try to avoid uncomfortable individual confrontations by inflicting the discussion on the entire group, hoping that the offender will take the hint.
This almost never works. Instead, most of the employees will know exactly who you are talking about and will resent having to listen to the lecture.
Your best employees, who have only been late once in the past year, will think you are pointing out their single transgression and be mortified.
Finally, the chronically late employee, witnessing the entire group being scolded, will believe that everyone must be late all the time, which means their behavior must be the norm.
