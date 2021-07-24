Ask Doug & Polly: Parting with equity in your business to employees is a big decision

QUESTION: I have an employee who is key to my business. She brings a skill set that is different from mine, and she has added tremendous value. As a result of her work, I’ve taken the business in a new and better direction. She has asked me about letting her have 20% of the business.
I want to reward her for what she brings to the table, but I am reticent to part with equity. If the business does what I hope it will, 20% will be worth millions, perhaps tens of millions, of dollars. Do you have any advice?
ANSWER: You’re right to be reticent to part with equity. We’ve seen too many small-business owners give up equity in their company only to regret it later. However, there are times when it is the right decision.
Many businesses have been hugely successful, at least in part, because the owners were willing to share the upside with employees who helped create the value. Consider the large corporations that attract, retain and motivate their people with stock option plans.
The reason for giving your employee equity is to keep her engaged and motivated. But before agreeing to give up 20% (or any amount) of your company, we suggest that you consider these four questions:
1. Would 80% of your business with this employee be worth more than 100% of your business without her? If the answer is no, then don’t give her the 20% she wants. But if you think your business could grow to a value of $100 million with her but would likely be worth only $50 million without her, consider what she has requested — $80 million is more than $50 million.
2. Can you keep this employee engaged and motivated at a lower cost? If there are less expensive ways to keep your employee engaged and motivated, these could be an alternative to the 20% equity she has requested. Perhaps she’d settle for 10%. Or maybe she’d accept an incentive compensation plan that gives her a share of the year’s profits but not a piece of the long-term value of the company.
3. Can you hire the skills she brings to the table at a lower cost? Your employee is likely not the only one with her skill set. If you could replace her easily at a lower cost, this may be a good option.
4. Is there a cost to having this employee compete with you? If you aren’t willing to include her in the upside you will generate together, don’t be surprised to find her working with a competitor. If you think you can create tremendous value without her, she may conclude that she can create the same value without you.
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces.