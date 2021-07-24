Ask Doug & Polly: Parting with equity in your business to employees is a big decision

QUESTION: I have an employee who is key to my business. She brings a skill set that is different from mine, and she has added tremendous value. As a result of her work, I’ve taken the business in a new and better direction. She has asked me about letting her have 20% of the business.

I want to reward her for what she brings to the table, but I am reticent to part with equity. If the business does what I hope it will, 20% will be worth millions, perhaps tens of millions, of dollars. Do you have any advice?

ANSWER: You’re right to be reticent to part with equity. We’ve seen too many small-business owners give up equity in their company only to regret it later. However, there are times when it is the right decision.

Many businesses have been hugely successful, at least in part, because the owners were willing to share the upside with employees who helped create the value. Consider the large corporations that attract, retain and motivate their people with stock option plans.

The reason for giving your employee equity is to keep her engaged and motivated. But before agreeing to give up 20% (or any amount) of your company, we suggest that you consider these four questions: