Ask Doug & Polly: Providing equity to employees can be a powerful motivator, but owners can accomplish the same goal without issuing equity

Therefore, if an employee receives an option with a strike price of $50 (today’s market value) and exercises the option when the market price is $60, the worker will receive $10 of value. The current value of the share of stock ($60) minus the price that the employee will have to pay for the stock ($50).

You can do essentially the same in a privately held company using phantom options.

Equity holders receive value in two ways, dividends and the capital gains they receive when the shares they hold are sold.

You can use a profit sharing program to compensate an employee in the same way that dividends would. For example, if you are trying to simulate equity that is worth 10% of the value of the company, you might decide to pay the employee 5% of the profits the business makes.

The assumption is that half of the money the business makes is reinvested in the business and your employee receives 10% of the half that is distributed.

Obviously, depending on your circumstances, you may choose to adjust these numbers.