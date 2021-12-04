Ask Doug & Polly: Questions to ask before terminating an employee

QUESTION: For the first time, I think I need to terminate an employee. I don’t take this lightly and I want to make sure that I’m making the right decision. How can I be sure that this is the right thing to do?

ANSWER: For both legal and moral reasons, the decision to terminate employment is an important one that should not be taken lightly.

With that said, there comes a time when it is the right decision.

There are times when the decision to terminate employment is crystal clear. The employee’s actions leave you no choice.

For example, you know beyond any reasonable doubt that the employee has been stealing from you or the employee has been sabotaging your business by telling your best customers to stop doing business with you and go to a competitor. In such cases, decisive action is required.

However, in most cases, the employee hasn’t done something egregious, the person is simply not meeting your performance expectations.