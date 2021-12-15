Ask Doug & Polly: Search out opportunities to be green at work that will benefit both the environment and your bottom line

QUESTION: I think protecting the environment is important and I love all of the green initiatives that so many companies are launching, but I run a small business and money is tight. I would love to participate in the green revolution, but I just don't think we can afford it. Do you have any suggestions?

ANSWER: Companies have begun to feel considerable social pressure to implement sustainability programs.

That’s probably not a bad thing. Very large companies can often justify the expense based on the public relations value alone. They’re in the public spotlight and perceive benefit to being seen as a good corporate citizen.

Leaders of small companies can be more reticent. Lacking the resources of their larger counterparts and not as much in the public spotlight, they have to be more pragmatic. If there isn’t a good return on investment, they often refuse to act.

This can leave the leaders of small companies feeling like they are caught between a rock and a hard place.