Ask Doug & Polly: Selling an asset

A couple of simple examples may help. Suppose you bought a car for $75,000 and sold it the same day for $80,000. You would pay taxes on the profit which would be $5,000 = $80,000 — $75,000 (there is no depreciation because you sold the car before you claimed any depreciation). I don’t know your tax rate, but let’s say it is 40% (to keep the math simple). Your tax on this transaction would be $2,000 = 40% of $5,000.

By the way, if you sold the car for $75,000, you would owe no taxes since you made no profit. Similarly, if you sold the car for $70,000 on the same day you bought it for $75,000 (not a great business deal), you would recognize a $5,000 loss which would reduce the taxes you would pay on the other profits of the business.

Now, let’s add the depreciation back into the equation with a new example. Consider a situation where you bought a car for $75,000. Let’s assume you kept the car for a number of years during which your accountant claimed a total of $25,000 of depreciation. This $25,000 of depreciation reduced your taxes during those years, but it also reduced the book value of the car. Therefore, the book value of the car (for tax purposes) is reduced by the cumulative depreciation. Accordingly, the book value of the car is $50,000 = $75,000 — $25,000. If you sold the car for $80,000, your profit on the transaction would be $30,000 = $80,000 — ($75,000 — $25,000) = $80,000 — $50,000. Therefore, if the tax rate is 40%, you would pay taxes of $12,000 = 40% of $30,000. Obviously, if you sold the car for $50,000 (its book value), you would not make a profit and would owe no taxes. Similarly, if you sold the car for less than $50,000, you would recognize a loss and create a tax reduction.