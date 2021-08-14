Ask Doug & Polly: Set employees up to succeed

QUESTION: I have recently hired an employee who just isn’t delivering the results I expect? I believe that he has the skills to succeed, but he’s clearly not providing what I need now. Do you have any suggestions for how I can help my employee succeed?

ANSWER: You need to make sure that you are setting your employee up to succeed.

To do this, follow these five steps:

1. Make sure that your expectations are reasonable: What makes you think that what you look for is sensible and realistic?

Do you have or have you had other similarly experienced people who were able to meet or exceed these types of goals? If so, it is probably a safe bet that your expectations are fair.

If not, you may need to adjust your expectations. Obviously, this is a judgment call that you will have to make.

2. Ensure that the employee clearly understands what you are looking for: More than 50% of the disciplinary actions we’ve dealt with in our careers have had at least some aspect of misunderstanding between the employee and the manager.