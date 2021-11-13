Ask Doug & Polly: Should small businesses offer paternity leave?

We tend to be more pragmatic. First, you must obey the law. Do what you must do. If you are not required to offer paternity leave, figure out what you should do.

It’s a judgment call that, depending on your circumstances, could go either way. But the four questions below will help to refine your thinking:

1. What can you afford? Paternity leave, whether it is paid or unpaid, comes with a cost. Make sure that you understand the cost.

In doing your calculation, remember that there may be some degree of adverse selection. That is, those who expect to use the benefit will be attracted to your company. Those who don’t expect to use it are more likely to be indifferent.

Therefore, you may end up with more than your fair share of expectant fathers. Make sure that you understand the cost and that you can afford the expense.

2. What do your employees value? Now that you understand the costs, consider the benefit side of the equation.

Surveying employees is a useful way to get a sense of the things they value most. You have only so many dollars to spend on benefits; make sure you are offering those benefits most appreciated by your employees.