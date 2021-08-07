Ask Doug & Polly: Should you and your business partner take out life insurance policies on each other?

However, the reason for buying life insurance is to protect yourself and your partner in the event that one of you doesn’t live to your full life expectancy.

The life insurance policies you are proposing to buy may be a very good idea to protect you and your partner from this eventuality.

There are other options you might consider. For example, each of you could agree to leave your share of the business to someone who would step in and fill your role in the company upon your demise.

Alternatively, you and your partner could agree contractually that upon either of your deaths, the surviving business partner would purchase the interest of the deceased partner from his/her estate with a note. The terms of the note would allow the debt to be paid over a period of time. This would save the cost of the insurance. However, it would also mean that the decedent’s estate would be paid over time rather than in a lump sum.

If, upon the death of one of the partners, the other will purchase the decedent’s interest in the business from the estate, it is important to agree on how the purchase price will be set. This is true whether the purchase is to be made with a note or with the proceeds from a life insurance policy.