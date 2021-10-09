Ask Doug & Polly: Taking on business partner can make sense, but there are dangers

QUESTION: I’m thinking about taking on a partner in my small business. What are the pros and cons of this? Do you have any tips for successful partnerships? What happens if things go wrong?

ANSWER: A business partnership is a deeply personal thing. In some ways, it can be like a marriage.

Such a relationship should not be entered into lightly.

Under certain circumstances, taking on a business partner can make sense, but there are many dangers.

The tips below can help you avoid many of the potential traps:

1. Capital contribution: Taking on a partner who can make a cash contribution may make sense if the owner needs capital to grow the enterprise or wishes to take money out of the business.

2. Additional skills: Often, to grow dramatically, a business needs a skill set that it can’t afford to hire. The founder may decide to use an ownership stake to attract a qualified person with skills essential to the business.

3. Alignment of interests: Stock ownership can motivate employees and align their interests with the founder.