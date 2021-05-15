Ask Doug & Polly: Terminating a disrespectful employee may not be easy, but everyone is replaceable

3. Enlist former employees: If someone else in your organization has done this job, the answer to your problem is self-evident.

If not, but there is a former employee who has done this job, enlist his/her services. Do what it takes to get this person to train you or another employee.

Again, it may mean working nights and weekends. It may mean paying twice the normal rate for a while, but this may be worth it to solve your dilemma.

4. Find someone with the same skill set: Chances are the problem employee is not the only person in the world who has this skill set.

Do other companies use the same equipment or software? Hire a new employee who has the necessary skill set.

At a minimum, hire a consultant with the skill set to teach you or another employee how to do the job. Again, even if you have to work off hours and pay high rates, it may be money well-spent.

5. Approach vendors for help: If the problem is operating a specific piece of equipment or software, approach the company that sold it to you.