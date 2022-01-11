Ask Doug & Polly: The internet can be an important part of a company's marketing mix

You should only launch an internet marketing campaign if it is the most cost effective way to reach your specific target segment with your message.

Choose the right social media: All social media is not created equal.

For example, Pinterest, which is image based, may be great for a residential Realtor to post pictures of the homes that she is marketing. It would probably be less useful for a criminal defense attorney.

In fact, depending on the target market segment, social media may not be appropriate at all for the attorney. Launching a Twitter campaign to reach septuagenarians may not be the best use of marketing funds. Choose the right platform.

Offer content: Going out on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn with a message that says, “buy our product!” is ineffective at best.

We have found it far more useful to offer something of value to your prospective customers when posting. You could give away a link to an article, a blog post, or a video.

It is completely acceptable to link to the work of others (as long as proper attribution is given). However, if you author the material, it positions you as an expert.