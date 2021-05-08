Ask Doug & Polly: What technique can be used to estimate revenue from a number of potential sources

QUESTION: I’m struggling to forecast revenue for my company. I think I can forecast sales for my 10 existing clients relatively accurately. However, I have identified about two dozen prospects. I am much less certain how to forecast revenue for them. Do you have any tips for how to think about this issue?

ANSWER: We have a very helpful technique we have used many times with clients to help them forecast revenue.

The technique will work over any time frame, but we’ll assume you are focused on forecasting sales for the balance of the year.

You can use this technique on paper or on a whiteboard, but we find it is helpful to use excel because you can set it up to do the calculations for you.

In the left most column, list the names of all of your prospects. At the bottom of this column, add one more item called “Unknown.” We’ll use this to add in revenue from clients you will pick up throughout the year that you have not yet identified.

In the next column to the right, enter the amount of revenue you expect to receive during the year if you close the client.