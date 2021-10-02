Ask Doug & Polly: When is the right time to hire your first employee?

QUESTION: I have a small business that has been open for about two years. The business has been growing and I’ve been thinking that it may be time to hire my first employee, but I’m not sure. How will I know when the time is right?

ANSWER: We congratulate you on the success of your business, particularly during COVID. Many don’t make it to the two-year point.

Hiring your first employee is a big step. Many entrepreneurs struggle with when to pull the trigger.

The short answer is that you should hire your first employee when the incremental cost is justified by any combination of three items: increased revenue, lower expense and reduced workload for you.

Run the numbers to quantify the expected change to your bottom line. If the change is positive, start the hiring process.

Even if you expect it to be a slight reduction, it may be justified if it improves your work-life balance.

To make an assessment, you need to consider:

1. The true cost of your first employee: Hiring your first employee will be expensive.