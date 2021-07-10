Ask Doug & Polly: Why consumers should steer clear of buying extended warranties

QUESTION: I am in the process of purchasing a new computer for my business. The store where I’m purchasing the computer has offered me an extended warranty. Should I purchase the extended warranty?

ANSWER: The answer is a resounding no, you should not.

These policies are a great deal for those that offer them, but they are a terrible deal for the consumer.

There are five reasons why:

Insurance is a losing proposition:

Insurance companies pay all of their expenses and make money on the policies they issue.

They can do this only because, on average, you will pay them more than they will pay you — a lot more.

Companies continue to offer these policies and insist that their salespeople push them so hard because they are very profitable.

If the policies are profitable for the companies that issue them, they are unprofitable for the consumer that purchases them. Therefore, on average, insurance is a losing proposition.